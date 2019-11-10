FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Fire Department
Friday
7:12 p.m. — Two-car crash, 1800 block of Fern Avenue. One car landed on top of a parked car and hit a building. No one inside vehicles when responders arrived. Both vehicles towed from scene.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington State Patrol
Friday
5:48 p.m. — Non-injury crash investigation; Mark A. Rauch, 71, of West Richland crashed into barrier on U.S. Highway 12 eight miles southeast of Burbank. No charges.
Walla Walla police
Wednesday
1:27 p.m. — Theft, Tommy’s Dutch Lunch, 1203 W. Pine St. License plates stolen from a parked vehicle.
Thursday
5:34 a.m. — Car prowl, 000 block of East Birch Street.
6:57 a.m. — Car theft, 500 block of South Third Avenue.
7:52 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block Palouse Street.
11:28 a.m. — Car prowl, 500 block Clay Street.
Oct. 31
7:29 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block of Isaacs Avenue.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Friday
4:39 p.m. — Barbara J. Newsom, for drug possession investigation.
Walla Walla police
Saturday
11:15 a.m. — Branden K. Romine, for investigation of car theft.
Friday
2:57 p.m. — Oscar F. Lopez, wanted fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Friday
4:45 p.m. — Richard T. Berglund, for investigation of DOC violation.