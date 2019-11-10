FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla Fire Department

Friday

7:12 p.m. — Two-car crash, 1800 block of Fern Avenue. One car landed on top of a parked car and hit a building. No one inside vehicles when responders arrived. Both vehicles towed from scene.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Washington State Patrol

Friday

5:48 p.m. — Non-injury crash investigation; Mark A. Rauch, 71, of West Richland crashed into barrier on U.S. Highway 12 eight miles southeast of Burbank. No charges.

Walla Walla police

Wednesday

1:27 p.m. — Theft, Tommy’s Dutch Lunch, 1203 W. Pine St. License plates stolen from a parked vehicle.

Thursday

5:34 a.m. — Car prowl, 000 block of East Birch Street.

6:57 a.m. — Car theft, 500 block of South Third Avenue.

7:52 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block Palouse Street.

11:28 a.m. — Car prowl, 500 block Clay Street.

Oct. 31

7:29 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block of Isaacs Avenue.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Friday

4:39 p.m. — Barbara J. Newsom, for drug possession investigation.

Walla Walla police

Saturday

11:15 a.m. — Branden K. Romine, for investigation of car theft.

Friday

2:57 p.m. — Oscar F. Lopez, wanted fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Friday

4:45 p.m. — Richard T. Berglund, for investigation of DOC violation.

