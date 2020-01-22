LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Tuesday

9:57 p.m.— Attempted burglary on Highway 204, Weston.

7:44 p.m.— Violation of restraining order on South Third Street, Athena.

7:35 p.m.— Traffic hazard, West Ferndale Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

1:35 p.m.— Theft, South State Street, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

8:54 p.m.— John S. Gertsch, for investigation of forgery, possession of an illegal substance and possession of stolen property.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

6:28 p.m.— James E. May, for investigation of a DOC violation.

4:06 p.m.— Irene L. Kelly, for investigation of a DOC violation.