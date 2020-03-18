LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

3:55 p.m. — Vehicle egged, 100 block Southwest Sixth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

9:46 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Water and Pomeroy streets, Weston.

1:08 p.m. — Theft, South Fifth Street, Athena.

12:11 p.m. — Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:51 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Eastside School, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

7:49 p.m. — Seth E. Davis, for investigation of residential burglary and third-degree theft.

7:15 p.m. — Trinity A. Bunch, for investigation of residential burglary and third-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:40 p.m. — Tisha A. Place, for investigation of DOC violation.

Columbia County

Tuesday

8:28 p.m. — Stephen E. Gregg, for investigation of physical control (of a vehicle while under the influence).

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:52 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Poplar Street and Medical Drive; no hospital transports, one blocking.

