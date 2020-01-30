U-B Emergency Services for 1/30/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:56 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Middle Waitsburg Road and Caprio Loop.

Friday

10:37 a.m. — Identity theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

Jan. 23

1:14 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block Valley Chapel Road.

Jan. 21

5:48 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block Wellington Avenue.

Jan. 10

4:41 p.m. — Check stolen, cashed, 1200 block Grant Street.

College Place

Today

7:44 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, College Avenue and 12th Street; no injuries, unknown damages.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

1:11 p.m. — Graffiti, shelter at Yantis Park, 210 DeHaven St.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:46 p.m. — Theft, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:32 p.m. — Prowler, East Darwin Street, Athena.

12:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston.

12:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block North Water Street, Weston.

12:17 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, North Broad Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

4:04 p.m. — Zachary R. Collins, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

3:32 p.m. — Kenneth C. Hull, for investigation of first-degree assault.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

6:24 p.m. — Roberto C. Leal, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:52 a.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

10:29 a.m. — Kyle E. Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:05 a.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

11:37 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ash and Melrose streets; no blocking, no hospital transports, unknown damages.

