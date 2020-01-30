LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
2:56 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Middle Waitsburg Road and Caprio Loop.
Friday
10:37 a.m. — Identity theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
Jan. 23
1:14 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block Valley Chapel Road.
Jan. 21
5:48 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
Jan. 10
4:41 p.m. — Check stolen, cashed, 1200 block Grant Street.
College Place
Today
7:44 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, College Avenue and 12th Street; no injuries, unknown damages.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
1:11 p.m. — Graffiti, shelter at Yantis Park, 210 DeHaven St.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:46 p.m. — Theft, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:32 p.m. — Prowler, East Darwin Street, Athena.
12:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston.
12:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block North Water Street, Weston.
12:17 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, North Broad Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
4:04 p.m. — Zachary R. Collins, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
3:32 p.m. — Kenneth C. Hull, for investigation of first-degree assault.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
6:24 p.m. — Roberto C. Leal, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:52 a.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:29 a.m. — Kyle E. Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:05 a.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
11:37 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ash and Melrose streets; no blocking, no hospital transports, unknown damages.