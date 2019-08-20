Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County Sheriff
wednesday
1:49 p.m. — Reported stolen vehicle recovered off of Shea Road near Prescott.
Friday
9:04 a.m. — Building entered and door and frame damaged in 400 block Coppei Avenue in Waitsburg.
9:15 a.m. — Vehicle damaged overnight in 70 block of Main Street in Burbank.
2:39 p.m. — Theft of farm equipment at 8000 block U.S. Highway 12, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater Police
Monday
11:59 a.m. — Three-vehicle injury accident in 100 block Columbia Street. Two persons taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.
1:19 p.m. — Graffiti reported on side of old Les Schwab building, 629 S. Main St.
Umatilla County Sheriff
Monday
7:31 a.m. — Criminal mischief, North Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
9:13 a.m. — Theft, Athena Cemetery, West Sherman Road and Waterman Road, Athena.
3:12 p.m. — Burglary at mobile home park on West Crockett Road.
9:22 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident at Schrimpf Road and Bannister Road, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla County Sheriff
Monday
9:06 a.m. — Nathan P. Brown, 36, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Emergency Medical Runs
Walla Walla FD
Monday
1:59 p.m. — Motorcycle accident with injuries, State Route 125 at Harvey Shaw Road. One person transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Milton-Freewater Rural/City Fire Department
Monday
3:57 p.m. — Man fell off horse at Harris Park trailhead and went 50-100 feet down side of cliff. Rescue workers with Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department extricated victim and brought him out where he was taken by helicopter to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of multiple injuries. No further information available.
FIRE RUNS
Milton-Freewater Rural/City Fire Department
Monday
11:03 a.m. — Controlled burn on Ferndale Road spread to roof of garage. Fire reported out within 10 minutes.