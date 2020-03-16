LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Sunday

12:57 p.m. — Item taken from pick-up truck bed, 200 block Northeast Ash Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

10:07 p.m. — Weapons violations, 2600 block Waggoner Road, Walla Walla.

12:01 p.m. — Irrigation pipe run over and broken, 100 block Island View Road, Burbank.

Friday

7:57 p.m. — Motorcycle stolen during test drive; found in 00 block Second Street, Dixie.

10:25 a.m. — Item stolen from mausoleum, 300 block Southeast Myra Road, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

6:44 a.m. — 2010 Chevrolet Camaro stolen overnight, 700 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Sunday

9:04 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Triangle Station Road, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

Saturday

8:12 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

7:38 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Lupine Lane, Weston.

Friday

12:39 p.m. — Theft, Roloff Lane, Milton-Freewater.

4:43 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

6 p.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

12:40 a.m. — Marcos A. Acevedo, for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession, making false/misleading statement to a public servant, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Saturday

9:25 p.m. — Michael A. Pritchard, for investigation of vehicle theft, stolen vehicle possession, third-degree theft, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Department of Corrections

Friday

4:18 p.m. — Robert C. Zabor, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Sunday

7:44 a.m. — Vehicle rollover, Highway 12 and Byrnes Road; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Saturday

3:59 a.m. — Power line down, 18 Blue Creek Road; no injuries/damages, power company arrived.

