LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
3:16 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Boyer Avenue.
Monday
10:58 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block West Alder Street; man arrested.
Sunday
1:57 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 400 block West Poplar Street.
11:43 a.m. — Several chainsaws stolen, 2900 block Melrose Street.
12:34 a.m. — Assault, 200 block South Tausick Way.
Saturday
2:51 a.m. — Drunk person entered vehicle that wasn’t his and vomited, 1500 block K Street.
Thursday
3:20 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
Feb. 25
4:06 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Rose Street and Pacific Avenue.
Feb. 24
8:46 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
Feb. 20
12:20 p.m. — Bad checks, 200 block East Main Street.
Feb. 16
12:57 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Colville Street.
11:31 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Sycamore Street.
10:18 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block North Ninth Avenue.
Feb. 11
7:58 a.m. — Theft, 100 block East Rose Street.
Feb. 10
9:22 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Ninth Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
12:32 p.m. — Mail stolen, 1400 block Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
8:58 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Lamb Street and Sixth Avenue; unknown who was injured or damages.
Umatilla County
Monday
4:33 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Weber Lane, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
2:50 p.m. — Drew D. Duvall, for investigation of malicious harassment, fourth-degree assault, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Department of Corrections
Monday
4:20 p.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:55 p.m. — Clifford R. Sain, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:30 p.m. — Alma R. Arenas, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:40 a.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
10:35 a.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
9:35 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 125 and Myra Road; no transports or blockages, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County Fire District 6
Monday
9 a.m. — Two-acre grass fire, Highway 12, near milepost 322; District 4 also responded, no injuries or structures threatened, unknown cause.