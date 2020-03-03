LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

3:16 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Boyer Avenue.

Monday

10:58 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block West Alder Street; man arrested.

Sunday

1:57 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 400 block West Poplar Street.

11:43 a.m. — Several chainsaws stolen, 2900 block Melrose Street.

12:34 a.m. — Assault, 200 block South Tausick Way.

Saturday

2:51 a.m. — Drunk person entered vehicle that wasn’t his and vomited, 1500 block K Street.

Thursday

3:20 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.

Feb. 25

4:06 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Rose Street and Pacific Avenue.

Feb. 24

8:46 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.

Feb. 20

12:20 p.m. — Bad checks, 200 block East Main Street.

Feb. 16

12:57 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Colville Street.

11:31 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Sycamore Street.

10:18 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block North Ninth Avenue.

Feb. 11

7:58 a.m. — Theft, 100 block East Rose Street.

Feb. 10

9:22 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Ninth Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

12:32 p.m. — Mail stolen, 1400 block Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

8:58 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Lamb Street and Sixth Avenue; unknown who was injured or damages.

Umatilla County

Monday

4:33 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Weber Lane, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

2:50 p.m. — Drew D. Duvall, for investigation of malicious harassment, fourth-degree assault, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Department of Corrections

Monday

4:20 p.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation.

1:55 p.m. — Clifford R. Sain, for investigation of DOC violation.

1:30 p.m. — Alma R. Arenas, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:40 a.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

10:35 a.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

9:35 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 125 and Myra Road; no transports or blockages, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County Fire District 6

Monday

9 a.m. — Two-acre grass fire, Highway 12, near milepost 322; District 4 also responded, no injuries or structures threatened, unknown cause.

