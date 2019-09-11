Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Tuesday
10:29 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:56 a.m. — Theft, Railroad Street, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
7 p.m. — Vehicle’s windows spray-painted, 1100 block Southeast Mockingbird Drive, Walla Walla.
Monday
4:44 p.m. — Tools and jewelry stolen, 300 block Ryan Avenue, Burbank.
3:05 p.m. — Chainsaws stolen, 00 block East Maple Street, Burbank.
Thursday
8 a.m. — Burglary of a lot and building, 100 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
sept. 4
3:51 p.m. — Theft, U.S. Highway 12 and Lewis Peak Road, Waitsburg.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:48 p.m. — Michael L. Buffalohorn, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
10:47 p.m. — Jason G. Kirkpatrick, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
6:29 p.m. — Jay M. Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:25 a.m. — Monica A. Cantu, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Saturday
3:41 a.m. — Adrian M. Chambers, for investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Today
2:35 a.m. — Power pole fire, Third Avenue and Ransom Road; no other damages/no injuries; about 1,600 without power for several hours; transformer possibly blew.
Tuesday
6:13 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Reser Road and Fern Avenue; unknown injuries/damages.