Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
1:35 p.m. — Trailer door handle broken, Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street.
11:55 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Grape Street.
10:19 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
July 2
2:18 a.m. — Burglary, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:37 p.m. — Burglary, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:44 p.m. — Assault, Wildwood Loop, Weston.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
2:42 a.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of controlled substance possession and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.
Thursday
12:50 p.m. — Michael A. Boyd, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, second- and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Milton-Freewater
today
1:20 a.m. — Marcial Corrales Jr., for investigation of felony parole violation.
Washington State Patrol
today
1:24 a.m. — Felipe G. Hernandez, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
10 a.m. — Richard T. Berglund, for investigation of DOC violation.