Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

1:35 p.m. — Trailer door handle broken, Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street.

11:55 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Grape Street.

10:19 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.

July 2

2:18 a.m. — Burglary, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:37 p.m. — Burglary, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:44 p.m. — Assault, Wildwood Loop, Weston.

arrests

Walla Walla

today

2:42 a.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of controlled substance possession and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.

Thursday

12:50 p.m. — Michael A. Boyd, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, second- and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Milton-Freewater

today

1:20 a.m. — Marcial Corrales Jr., for investigation of felony parole violation.

Washington State Patrol

today

1:24 a.m. — Felipe G. Hernandez, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

10 a.m. — Richard T. Berglund, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you