Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
11:53 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block Chase Avenue.
10:19 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1000 block Valencia Street.
Saturday
11:36 a.m. — Auto harp stolen, 800 block South Second Avenue.
8:54 a.m. — Bicycle and garden hose stolen, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.
Friday
3:44 p.m. — Burglary, 2800 block Anthem Lane.
2:05 p.m. — Theft, 1700 block Highland Road.
2:05 p.m. — Graffiti, Stoneway Electric Supply Company, 44 S. Palouse St.
11:27 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Colville Street.
10:11 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Trimble Road.
8:24 a.m. — Graffiti, 00 block Boyer Avenue.
Tuesday
11:06 a.m. — Bank account fraud, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.
8:48 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken, change stolen, 100 block Pacific Avenue.
July 22
10:05 a.m. — Money stolen, 700 block Balm Street.
July 12
12:31 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block Wellington Avenue.
may 19
4:10 p.m. — Vehicle spray-painted, Main Street and First Avenue.
may 5
10:56 a.m. — Damaged property, 400 block Ash Street.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
4:59 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block South Main Street.
11:38 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block South Main Street.
Friday
10:15 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Southeast 15th Avenue.
College Place
today
1:48 a.m. — Portable toilet destroyed by fireworks, Third Street and College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
5:05 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:55 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Jefferson Street, Athena.
3:31 p.m. — Trespassing, Hood Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:26 a.m. — Single vehicle rollover, Lincton Mountain Road, Weston.
Saturday
11:20 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.
9:32 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, West Ferndale and Winesap roads, Milton-Freewater.
12:48 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
8:35 p.m. — Shots fired, Walla Walla River and Couse Creek roads, Milton-Freewater.
8:15 p.m. — Trespassing, Hood Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:11 a.m. — Harassment, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
1:10 p.m. — Jeep stolen Friday, 200 block Cemetery Road, Dixie.
12:20 p.m. — Trespassing, 4600 block Reser Road, Walla Walla.
Friday
9:21 p.m. — Mail stolen, 900 block South Campbell Road.
11:18 a.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, 100 block Apple Lane, Burbank.
July 17
5:04 p.m. — Online fraud, 1100 block Abbott Road, Walla Walla.
arrests
Walla Walla
3:03 p.m. — Karlee A. Phillips, for investigation of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.
Friday
6:22 p.m. — Jared F. Volkman, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:20 p.m. — Gustavo Guzman Gomez, for investigation of residential burglary-domestic violence, second-degree burglary-domestic violence, and third-degree theft.
Washington State Patrol
Saturday
11:56 p.m. — Ignacio D. Madrigal, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and minor in possession of alcohol.
College Place
Sunday
7 a.m. — Shawn J. McLean, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Columbia County
Saturday
10:41 a.m. — Kyle L.D. Zenk, for investigation of first-degree trespassing-domestic violence, controlled substance possession, and possessing a dangerous weapon.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Sunday
7:36 p.m. — Vehicle struck pedestrian in crosswalk, Rose and Palouse streets; no injuries.
Milton-Freewater FD
Saturday
10:31 a.m. — Garage fire, 160 SE Fifth Ave.; no injuries; garage, two cars, camper, fence, garden shed destroyed, cause under investigation; cleared around 1 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Protection District
Saturday
10:31 a.m. — Stubble fire caused from garage fire (see above), 160 SE Fifth Avenue; no injuries.