LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
11:53 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Albertsons, 450 N. Wilbur Ave.
10:20 a.m. — Forgery, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
Friday
1:40 p.m. — Prison riot on July 4, 2019, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
9:46 a.m. — Lewd conduct, 1500 block Hobson Street.
8:53 a.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
8:26 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Myrtle Street; man arrested.
Thursday
3:07 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
3:06 p.m. — Graffiti, 900 block Willow Street.
2:32 p.m. — Graffiti in two areas, Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.
11:59 a.m. — Assault, 400 block Lincoln Street.
11:39 a.m. — Graffiti in three areas, 200 block Eagan Street.
10:52 a.m. — Graffiti, Apex Food & Deli, 410 Alder St.
Umatilla County
Monday
3:46 p.m. — Theft, Tollgate Shopping Center, 62393 Highway 204, Weston.
10:33 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.
8:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, McDougal Camp Road, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
5:20 p.m. — Arryan M. Henderson, for investigation of two counts first-degree assault and one count third-degree malicious mischief.
Washington State Patrol
Monday
6:08 p.m. — David Parkhotyuk, for investigation of DUI and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Department of Corrections
Monday
6:15 p.m. — Seth C. Cunha, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:26 p.m. — Donald E. Demaray, for investigation of DOC violation.