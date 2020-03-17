LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

11:53 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Albertsons, 450 N. Wilbur Ave.

10:20 a.m. — Forgery, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

Friday

1:40 p.m. — Prison riot on July 4, 2019, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

9:46 a.m. — Lewd conduct, 1500 block Hobson Street.

8:53 a.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

8:26 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Myrtle Street; man arrested.

Thursday

3:07 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

3:06 p.m. — Graffiti, 900 block Willow Street.

2:32 p.m. — Graffiti in two areas, Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.

11:59 a.m. — Assault, 400 block Lincoln Street.

11:39 a.m. — Graffiti in three areas, 200 block Eagan Street.

10:52 a.m. — Graffiti, Apex Food & Deli, 410 Alder St.

Umatilla County

Monday

3:46 p.m. — Theft, Tollgate Shopping Center, 62393 Highway 204, Weston.

10:33 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.

8:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, McDougal Camp Road, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

5:20 p.m. — Arryan M. Henderson, for investigation of two counts first-degree assault and one count third-degree malicious mischief.

Washington State Patrol

Monday

6:08 p.m. — David Parkhotyuk, for investigation of DUI and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Department of Corrections

Monday

6:15 p.m. — Seth C. Cunha, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:26 p.m. — Donald E. Demaray, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.