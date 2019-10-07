Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:22 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, Whitman College, 345 Boyer Avenue.
11:05 a.m. — Vehicle prowl of multiple vehicles, 200 block Assumption Drive.
12:41 a.m. — Vehicle’s rear window damaged, 200 block South Ninth Avenue.
Saturday
3:47 p.m. — Traffic collision, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue; no further information provided.
1:05 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1800 block East Alder Street.
9:48 a.m. — Vehicle’s window smashed, 400 block Ash Street.
Friday
8:49 p.m. — Assault, 200 block North Blue Street.
4 p.m. — Forgery in multiple locations, 300 block North Second Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 600 block North Rose Street.
3:09 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 800 block West Poplar Street.
5:09 a.m. — Assault, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
Sept. 30
5:24 p.m. — Fraud, 1900 block Melrose Street.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
9:25 a.m. — Vehicle’s license tabs stolen, 900 block Cowl Street.
Friday
12:16 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 100 block Lamb Court.
7:55 a.m. — Tires slashed, 200 block Thorn Avenue.
College Place
Sunday
12:09 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block East Whitman Drive.
Saturday
8:16 p.m. — Cash stolen from wallet, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
6:03 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1600 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard; no injuries.
1:38 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 400 block Southeast Third Street, driver’s side damaged.
Friday
3:04 p.m. — Vehicle keyed, 900 block Northeast Dawson Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Walla Walla River and Cache Hollow roads, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
11:25 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Waterhole Tavern, 51593 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
9:38 p.m. — Drug activity, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
5:17 a.m. — Vehicle’s keys stolen from home, 400 block East Seventh Street, Waitsburg.
Friday
9:53 a.m. — Burglary, 6500 block state Route 125, Walla Walla.
Tuesday
2:55 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.
arrests
College Place
Friday
1:30 p.m. — Brandon D. Jones, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
2:42 p.m. — Gerardo Ocampo Antunez, for investigation of DUII.
Columbia County
Sunday
2:20 p.m. — Marshall A. Sanchez, for investigation of second-degree assault.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
10 p.m. — Jason L. Stapert, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Friday
4:10 p.m. — Devon R. Millar, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Saturday
11:31 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 338; 57-year-old man taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; no further information provided.
1:11 a.m. — Single-vehicle rollover, 400 block Walker Road; 23-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; no further information provided.
Friday
8:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 600 block East Chestnut Street; 32-year-old man taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; no further information provided.
2:05 p.m. — Car ran stop, struck two other vehicles, Ninth Avenue and Cherry Street; canceled in route, unknown damages.
Thursday
7:57 p.m. — Vehicle crashed into parked car, 900 block Olympia Drive; no transports, unknown damages.