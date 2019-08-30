Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
1:25 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block Pleasant Street.
12:54 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street, man arrested.
aug. 23
2:25 p.m. — Dentures stolen, Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.
aug. 20
8:14 a.m. — Turquoise tricycle stolen, PDQ Food Mart, 506 S. Ninth Ave.
aug. 6
4:05 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, Chase Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
8:32 p.m. — Vehicle collision, County Road, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, unknown damages.
7:31 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Miton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
5:51 p.m. — Rifle scope stolen, 400 block Electric Avenue, Walla Walla.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
6:13 a.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.
1 a.m. — Jon P.A. Pantaleon, for investigation of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Columbia County
today
6:14 a.m. — Gage C. Nava Hamilton, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
4:16 p.m. — Jenean A. Lucero, for investigation of first-degree child assault.
12:53 p.m. — Derrick W. McCuaig, for investigation of DOC violation.