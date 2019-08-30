Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

1:25 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block Pleasant Street.

12:54 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street, man arrested.

aug. 23

2:25 p.m. — Dentures stolen, Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.

aug. 20

8:14 a.m. — Turquoise tricycle stolen, PDQ Food Mart, 506 S. Ninth Ave.

aug. 6

4:05 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, Chase Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

8:32 p.m. — Vehicle collision, County Road, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, unknown damages.

7:31 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Miton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

5:51 p.m. — Rifle scope stolen, 400 block Electric Avenue, Walla Walla.

arrests

Walla Walla

today

6:13 a.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.

1 a.m. — Jon P.A. Pantaleon, for investigation of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Columbia County

today

6:14 a.m. — Gage C. Nava Hamilton, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:16 p.m. — Jenean A. Lucero, for investigation of first-degree child assault.

12:53 p.m. — Derrick W. McCuaig, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you