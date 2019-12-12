U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

10:55 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block East Oak Street.

7:29 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block Ash Street.

Monday

3:58 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

12:06 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block West Main Street.

Friday

9:49 a.m. — Christmas light display stolen overnight, 2000 block Garrison Street.

Nov. 30

4:23 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block North Palouse Street.

Nov. 1

12:42 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street; woman arrested.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

2:20 p.m. — Electronics stolen, 700 block Pierce Street.

7:22 a.m. — Graffiti, 500 block Lamb Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

9:40 p.m. — Eggs thrown from SUV, Highway 339 and Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:03 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Wall River Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Highway 332 and Triangle Station Road, Milton-Freewater.

Oregon State Police

Tuesday

3:21 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Winesap Road and Highway 332, Milton-Freewater; driver cited for failing to obey a traffic-control device and driving uninsured, no injuries, unknown damages.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Today

1:17 a.m. — Justin M. Chiemwichitra, for investigation of DUI.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

8:24 a.m. — Vehicle fire, City Zoo Pet Center, 2304 Eastgate St.; nothing further.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.