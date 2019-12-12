LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:55 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block East Oak Street.
7:29 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block Ash Street.
Monday
3:58 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
12:06 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block West Main Street.
Friday
9:49 a.m. — Christmas light display stolen overnight, 2000 block Garrison Street.
Nov. 30
4:23 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block North Palouse Street.
Nov. 1
12:42 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street; woman arrested.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
2:20 p.m. — Electronics stolen, 700 block Pierce Street.
7:22 a.m. — Graffiti, 500 block Lamb Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
9:40 p.m. — Eggs thrown from SUV, Highway 339 and Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:03 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Wall River Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Highway 332 and Triangle Station Road, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Tuesday
3:21 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Winesap Road and Highway 332, Milton-Freewater; driver cited for failing to obey a traffic-control device and driving uninsured, no injuries, unknown damages.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Today
1:17 a.m. — Justin M. Chiemwichitra, for investigation of DUI.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:24 a.m. — Vehicle fire, City Zoo Pet Center, 2304 Eastgate St.; nothing further.