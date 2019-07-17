Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
today
1:28 a.m. — Rock thrown through business doors, suspect ran away, Petco, 1725 Twin Creek Place.
Monday
7:15 p.m. — Backpack stolen from vehicle, 400 block North 13th Avenue.
5:11 p.m. — Vehicle damaged by another vehicle’s door, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
11:16 a.m. — Two flower pots stolen from front porch, 300 block South Elizabeth Street.
College Place
Tuesday
11:57 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Meadowbrook Boulevard and Lamperti Street; partially blocking, no injuries.
Umatilla County
today
5:13 a.m. — Burglary, Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
8:29 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, East Main Street, Athena.
Walla Walla County
today
12:52 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla.
Monday
3:24 p.m. — Mail stolen, 600 block Blalock Drive, Walla Walla.
July 8
12:08 a.m. — Mailbox vandalized with explosives, 500 block Rainville Road, Touchet.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
6:52 a.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:25 a.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
9:21 a.m. — Jack J. Claphan-Oeder, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Tuesday
2:30 p.m. — Lines down, 1400 block Sturm Avenue; no injuries, no other damages.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
Tuesday
2:25 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Second Avenue and Columbia Street; minor damages, no injuries.