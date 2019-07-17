Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

today

1:28 a.m. — Rock thrown through business doors, suspect ran away, Petco, 1725 Twin Creek Place.

Monday

7:15 p.m. — Backpack stolen from vehicle, 400 block North 13th Avenue.

5:11 p.m. — Vehicle damaged by another vehicle’s door, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

11:16 a.m. — Two flower pots stolen from front porch, 300 block South Elizabeth Street.

College Place

Tuesday

11:57 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Meadowbrook Boulevard and Lamperti Street; partially blocking, no injuries.

Umatilla County

today

5:13 a.m. — Burglary, Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Tuesday

8:29 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, East Main Street, Athena.

Walla Walla County

today

12:52 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla.

Monday

3:24 p.m. — Mail stolen, 600 block Blalock Drive, Walla Walla.

July 8

12:08 a.m. — Mailbox vandalized with explosives, 500 block Rainville Road, Touchet.

arrests

Walla Walla

today

6:52 a.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:25 a.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

9:21 a.m. — Jack J. Claphan-Oeder, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County

Fire District 4

Tuesday

2:30 p.m. — Lines down, 1400 block Sturm Avenue; no injuries, no other damages.

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

Tuesday

2:25 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Second Avenue and Columbia Street; minor damages, no injuries.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

