LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

4:04 a.m. — Trespassing, Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.

2:17 a.m. — Trespassing, Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 W. Rose St., man cited.

Monday

11:32 a.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, 900 block North 12th Avenue.

8:21 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Berney Drive.

Sunday

1:23 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

Saturday

5:22 a.m. — Assault, 500 block South Third Avenue.

3:56 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 W. Rose St., man arrested.

Friday

1:59 p.m. — Trespassing, Macy’s, 54 E. Main St.; suspect arrested.

12:59 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Alco Avenue.

10:21 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 100 block South Third Avenue.

Oct. 28

11:55 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

8:38 am. — Burglary, guns/tools stolen, 17500 block East Highway 12, Waitsburg.

Saturday

5:51 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Taggart Road, Waitsburg.

Oct. 28

11:30 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Gilliam Street, Dixie.

Oct. 5

6:12 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Erdman Lane, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Today

5:05 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 334, Athena.

Monday

9:16 p.m. — Trespassing, East College Street, Athena.

5:17 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

7:34 a.m. — Theft, North Broad Street, Weston.

7:31 a.m. — Theft, Lincton Mountain Road and Highway 204, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

8:59 a.m. — Kaleb E. Ownby, for investigation of controlled substance possession and DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Monday

4:06 p.m. — Charles T. Chambers, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:10 p.m. — David J. Smith, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:30 p.m. — Christopher R. Camus, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:45 a.m. — Larity N. Zuhlsdorf, for investigation of DOC violation.

