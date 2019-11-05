LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
4:04 a.m. — Trespassing, Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.
2:17 a.m. — Trespassing, Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 W. Rose St., man cited.
Monday
11:32 a.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, 900 block North 12th Avenue.
8:21 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Berney Drive.
Sunday
1:23 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
Saturday
5:22 a.m. — Assault, 500 block South Third Avenue.
3:56 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 W. Rose St., man arrested.
Friday
1:59 p.m. — Trespassing, Macy’s, 54 E. Main St.; suspect arrested.
12:59 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Alco Avenue.
10:21 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 100 block South Third Avenue.
Oct. 28
11:55 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
8:38 am. — Burglary, guns/tools stolen, 17500 block East Highway 12, Waitsburg.
Saturday
5:51 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Taggart Road, Waitsburg.
Oct. 28
11:30 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Gilliam Street, Dixie.
Oct. 5
6:12 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Erdman Lane, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Today
5:05 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 334, Athena.
Monday
9:16 p.m. — Trespassing, East College Street, Athena.
5:17 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:34 a.m. — Theft, North Broad Street, Weston.
7:31 a.m. — Theft, Lincton Mountain Road and Highway 204, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
8:59 a.m. — Kaleb E. Ownby, for investigation of controlled substance possession and DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Monday
4:06 p.m. — Charles T. Chambers, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:10 p.m. — David J. Smith, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:30 p.m. — Christopher R. Camus, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:45 a.m. — Larity N. Zuhlsdorf, for investigation of DOC violation.