Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Friday
8:41 p.m. — Assault, 400 block Whitman Street.
5:26 p.m. — Package stolen, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
4:33 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Boyer Drive, woman arrested.
4:31 p.m. — Bicycle stolen 700 block Hobson Street.
12:09 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block East Main Street.
11:39 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Boyer Avenue.
9:02 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 900 block Hobson Street.
June 25
1:20 p.m. — Weapons violations, 1900 block Melrose Street, several arrests and firearm recovered.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
1:49 p.m. — Hit-and-run involving parked car, 100 block Southeast Seventh Avenue.
Saturday
7:01 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block North Columbia Street.
Friday
4:46 a.m. — Pickup truck stolen, 500 block Elzora Loop.
College Place
Sunday
6:27 p.m. — Theft, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Umatilla County
Sunday
5:12 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Currant Street, Athena.
5:03 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Sunset Senior Living, South Fifth Street, Athena.
9:07 a.m. — Theft, Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
10:08 p.m. — Theft, West Washington Street, Athena.
4:48 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Waterhole Tavern, 51593 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
11:12 a.m. — Trespassing, Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
5:53 a.m. — Lines down, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
3:28 a.m. — Burglary, Lightfood Lane, Weston.
12:45 a.m. — Shots fired, Gerking Flat Road, Athena.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
10:27 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Gray Lynn Drive, Walla Walla.
3:05 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 300 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Friday
5:04 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 500 block White Road, Touchet.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
1:38 a.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — Chad L. Clifton, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree theft.
Saturday
10:18 a.m. — Monica A. Cantu, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree malicious mischief.
College Place
today
12:06 a.m. — Terry Diaz, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Friday
7:45 p.m. — Brandon S. Montgomery, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
11:11 p.m. — Jon A. Pantaleon, for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
6:13 p.m. — Brenda R. Marks, for investigation of meth possession.
6:13 p.m. — Adam M. Marks, for investigation of meth possession.
1:50 a.m. — Christina M. Rodriguez, for investigation of two counts probation violation.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
5:16 a.m. — Gina A. Hofer, for investigation of third- and fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Department of Corrections
Friday
5:10 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:55 p.m. — Brian J. Rosenkranz, for investigation of DOC and no-contact order violations.
11:55 a.m. — Senaida Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:30 a.m. — Gaelen D. Meier, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Sunday
10:03 p.m. — Garage fire, 900 block Carrie Avenue; no injuries, College Place Fire Department also responded, estimated damage $20,000; fire controlled at 10:27 p.m., cleared at 11:48, cause undetermined.
1:39 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Melrose Street and Wellington Avenue; no transports, blocking, unknown damages.
8:58 a.m. — Vehicle rear-ended, 400 block East Alder Street; no transports, unknown damages.
Saturday
12:12 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12 and Wilbur Avenue; no transports, unknown damages.
9:45 a.m. — Grass fire, Sixth Avenue and Sumach Street; no injuries or other damages, caused by power surge, cleared by 9:57 a.m.
Friday
8:28 p.m. — Kitchen fire, 900 block Southeast Larch Avenue; unknown further.
3:39 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Rose and Tukannon streets; 60-year-old man transported, unknown damages.
College Place FD
Sunday
2 a.m. — Juniper Fire response, Klickitat County; three firefighters and one truck.