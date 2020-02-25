U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

8:31 a.m. — Woman cited for firing a handgun in city limits, 2200 block of East Isaacs Avenue.

Sunday

10:56 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 1200 block of Studebaker Drive.

1:09 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block of South Spokane Street.

Saturday

8:54 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 600 block of Clark Street.

11:52 a.m. — Graffiti, Walla Walla Valley Little League field, 2210 Tacoma St.

Friday

10:33 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block of West Rose Street.

1:05 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of West Chestnut Street.

10:35 p.m. — Vehicular assault, woman was struck by vehicle, 200 block of Eagan Street; no additional information provided.

Dec. 30

10:14 a.m. — Window broken, self-reporting person was cited and released, 100 block of West Main Street.

College Place

Monday

12:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 100 block of West Whitman Drive.

Walla Walla County

Monday

9:24 a.m. — Car stolen, 00 block of Cemetery Road, Dixie.

Thursday

1:17 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Springdale Road, south of College Place.

Feb. 16

2:28 p.m. — Burglary, 5000 block of Frog Hollow Road, Touchet.

Umatilla County

Monday

7:58 a.m. — Burglary, unspecified location on Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:35 a.m. — Theft, unspecified location on Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:42 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, unspecified location on Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Friday

6:36 p.m. — Anthony Rodriguez, for investigation of use and delivery of drug paraphernalia, making false or misleading statements to a law enforcement agent, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply.

Department of Corrections

Monday

11:36 a.m. — Robert Burgess, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

10:57 p.m. — Complaint of fire burning in front yard, 500 block of Lincoln Street.

Sunday

12:22 p.m. — Report of power lines down in roadway near corner of North Roosevelt Street and Boyer Avenue.

1:13 p.m. — Chicken coop caught on fire, 600 block of North Roosevelt.

 