LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
8:31 a.m. — Woman cited for firing a handgun in city limits, 2200 block of East Isaacs Avenue.
Sunday
10:56 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 1200 block of Studebaker Drive.
1:09 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block of South Spokane Street.
Saturday
8:54 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 600 block of Clark Street.
11:52 a.m. — Graffiti, Walla Walla Valley Little League field, 2210 Tacoma St.
Friday
10:33 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block of West Rose Street.
1:05 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of West Chestnut Street.
10:35 p.m. — Vehicular assault, woman was struck by vehicle, 200 block of Eagan Street; no additional information provided.
Dec. 30
10:14 a.m. — Window broken, self-reporting person was cited and released, 100 block of West Main Street.
College Place
Monday
12:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 100 block of West Whitman Drive.
Walla Walla County
Monday
9:24 a.m. — Car stolen, 00 block of Cemetery Road, Dixie.
Thursday
1:17 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Springdale Road, south of College Place.
Feb. 16
2:28 p.m. — Burglary, 5000 block of Frog Hollow Road, Touchet.
Umatilla County
Monday
7:58 a.m. — Burglary, unspecified location on Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:35 a.m. — Theft, unspecified location on Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:42 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, unspecified location on Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
6:36 p.m. — Anthony Rodriguez, for investigation of use and delivery of drug paraphernalia, making false or misleading statements to a law enforcement agent, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply.
Department of Corrections
Monday
11:36 a.m. — Robert Burgess, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
10:57 p.m. — Complaint of fire burning in front yard, 500 block of Lincoln Street.
Sunday
12:22 p.m. — Report of power lines down in roadway near corner of North Roosevelt Street and Boyer Avenue.
1:13 p.m. — Chicken coop caught on fire, 600 block of North Roosevelt.