LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

4:44 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

Sunday

10:32 a.m. — License plate stolen from vehicle, 600 block West Moore Street.

10:14 a.m. — Eluding, 00 block East Rose Street.

Saturday

5:41 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block East Alder Street.

4:55 p.m. — Inappropriate interaction between nursing assistant and resident, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.

4:26 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block West Alder Street.

4 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block Coyote Ridge Drive.

12:43 a.m. — Assault, 1900 K Street; suspect arrested.

Friday

7:17 p.m. — Assault, 400 block West Maple Street.

2:37 p.m. — Student found with marijuana, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.

Wednesday

4:20 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 600 block North Ninth Court.

Jan. 7

10:52 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue; suspect arrested.

College Place

Today

12:07 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block South College Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

11:35 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.

Wednesday

2 p.m. — Trespassing, possibly items stolen, 600 block Touchet Gardena Road, Touchet.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

4:13 p.m. — Laptop and jewelry stolen, 100 block North Main Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

1:18 a.m. — Leslie A. Craig, for investigation of being a fugitive.

1:40 a.m. — Tworn King Oldenburg, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Monday

4:57 p.m. — Mark A. Brown, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Department of Corrections

Monday

5:01 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:06 a.m. — Roberto C. Leal, for investigation of DOC violation.

Oregon State Police

Monday

2:40 p.m. — Troy M. Hays, for investigation of felony attempting to elude/flee and probation violation.

