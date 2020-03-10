LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
4:44 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
Sunday
10:32 a.m. — License plate stolen from vehicle, 600 block West Moore Street.
10:14 a.m. — Eluding, 00 block East Rose Street.
Saturday
5:41 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block East Alder Street.
4:55 p.m. — Inappropriate interaction between nursing assistant and resident, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.
4:26 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block West Alder Street.
4 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block Coyote Ridge Drive.
12:43 a.m. — Assault, 1900 K Street; suspect arrested.
Friday
7:17 p.m. — Assault, 400 block West Maple Street.
2:37 p.m. — Student found with marijuana, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.
Wednesday
4:20 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 600 block North Ninth Court.
Jan. 7
10:52 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue; suspect arrested.
College Place
Today
12:07 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block South College Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
11:35 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
Wednesday
2 p.m. — Trespassing, possibly items stolen, 600 block Touchet Gardena Road, Touchet.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
4:13 p.m. — Laptop and jewelry stolen, 100 block North Main Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
1:18 a.m. — Leslie A. Craig, for investigation of being a fugitive.
1:40 a.m. — Tworn King Oldenburg, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Monday
4:57 p.m. — Mark A. Brown, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
Department of Corrections
Monday
5:01 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:06 a.m. — Roberto C. Leal, for investigation of DOC violation.
Oregon State Police
Monday
2:40 p.m. — Troy M. Hays, for investigation of felony attempting to elude/flee and probation violation.