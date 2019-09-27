Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
3:13 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Eihth Avenue and Columbia Street; unknown damages, no injuries.
9:59 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 900 block North Main Street; unknown damages, no injuries.
6:57 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision within past week, 200 block South Andrea Street; no injuries, unknown damages.
College Place
Thursday
9:53 a.m. — Backpack stolen, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Oregon State Police
Thursday
8:41 p.m. — Vehicle stopped in Milton-Freewater for speeding, driver cited and released for suspicion of consuming cannabis and no valid operator’s license, vehicle secured.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Thursday
9:05 a.m. — Brandon J. Reeser-Stump, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Today
5:38 a.m. — Vehicle in ditch, Byrnes Road and U.S. Highway 12; WWFD canceled in route.