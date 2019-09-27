Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

3:13 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Eihth Avenue and Columbia Street; unknown damages, no injuries.

9:59 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 900 block North Main Street; unknown damages, no injuries.

6:57 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision within past week, 200 block South Andrea Street; no injuries, unknown damages.

College Place

Thursday

9:53 a.m. — Backpack stolen, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.

Oregon State Police

Thursday

8:41 p.m. — Vehicle stopped in Milton-Freewater for speeding, driver cited and released for suspicion of consuming cannabis and no valid operator’s license, vehicle secured.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Thursday

9:05 a.m. — Brandon J. Reeser-Stump, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla FD

Today

5:38 a.m. — Vehicle in ditch, Byrnes Road and U.S. Highway 12; WWFD canceled in route.

Tags

Recommended for you