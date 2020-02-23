LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
8:48 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block of North Sixth Avenue.
8:49 a.m. — Teenage boy arrested for allegedly making gang graffiti, 800 block of Sprague Avenue.
Wednesday
6:49 p.m. — Theft reported, Princess Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
5:03 p.m. — Samuel Davis, for investigation of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
8 a.m. — Efrain Vilchiz Ramos, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Friday
1:33 p.m. — Serenity Hulsey, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:38 p.m. — Steven Parkins, for investigation of DOC violation.