U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

8:48 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block of North Sixth Avenue.

8:49 a.m. — Teenage boy arrested for allegedly making gang graffiti, 800 block of Sprague Avenue.

Wednesday

6:49 p.m. — Theft reported, Princess Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Friday

5:03 p.m. — Samuel Davis, for investigation of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

8 a.m. — Efrain Vilchiz Ramos, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Friday

1:33 p.m. — Serenity Hulsey, for investigation of DOC violation.

2:38 p.m. — Steven Parkins, for investigation of DOC violation.

 

Tags