Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
sunday
8:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run-unattended vehicle, 600 block Helen Street; no injuries, unknown damages.
friday
6:26 a.m. — Door damaged, Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second Ave.
arrests
Walla Walla
saturday
3:12 p.m. — Nicholas A. Bristol, for investigation of second-degree assault.
5:35 a.m. — Ryan M. Kelty, for investigation of defrauding an innkeeper $75 or more, forgery and third-degree theft.
4 a.m. — Brent A. Hayes, for investigation of being a fugitive from other states.
Milton-Freewater
saturday
2:10 a.m. — Kadie E. Bonini, for investigation of unlawful heroin and meth possession and second-degree theft.
friday
6:20 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of being a fugitive, three counts of felony failure to appear, second-degree theft, theft by receiving bail, unauthorized vehicle entry, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Department of Corrections
friday
4:55 p.m. — Jessica R. Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:06 a.m. — Candi L. Adams, for investigation of DOC violation.