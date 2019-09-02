Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

sunday

8:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run-unattended vehicle, 600 block Helen Street; no injuries, unknown damages.

friday

6:26 a.m. — Door damaged, Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second Ave.

arrests

Walla Walla

saturday

3:12 p.m. — Nicholas A. Bristol, for investigation of second-degree assault.

5:35 a.m. — Ryan M. Kelty, for investigation of defrauding an innkeeper $75 or more, forgery and third-degree theft.

4 a.m. — Brent A. Hayes, for investigation of being a fugitive from other states.

Milton-Freewater

saturday

2:10 a.m. — Kadie E. Bonini, for investigation of unlawful heroin and meth possession and second-degree theft.

friday

6:20 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of being a fugitive, three counts of felony failure to appear, second-degree theft, theft by receiving bail, unauthorized vehicle entry, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Department of Corrections

friday

4:55 p.m. — Jessica R. Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:06 a.m. — Candi L. Adams, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you