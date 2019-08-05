Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
8:35 a.m. — Graffiti on two stop signs, 10th Avenue and Elizabeth Street.
12:37 a.m. — Items stolen from garage, 500 block Elzora Loop.
Saturday
4:05 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 00 block North Columbia Street; no injuries/unknown damages.
2:10 p.m. — Graffiti in alley, 1100 block South Main Street.
Friday
2:01 p.m. — Handgun stolen from vehicle, 100 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Saturday
5:31 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Winesap and Ballou roads, Milton-Freewater.
4:22 p.m. — Harassment, North Fifth Street, Athena.
1:51 p.m. — Trespassing, Government Mountain Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
10:36 a.m. — Burglary, Waterman and Sanders roads, Athena.
arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
9:27 p.m. — Alissa J. Prock, for investigation of intimidating a witness and harassment.
Friday
9:45 p.m. — Christian D. Meza Quezada, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
12:10 a.m. — Shannon A. Carson, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
3:10 a.m. — Stephen J. Kulisek, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Columbia County
Friday
11:56 a.m. — Albert J. Bense III, for investigation of first-degree criminal impersonation with intent to defraud and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.