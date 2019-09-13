Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:30 p.m. — Assault, front of Lincoln High School, 421 S. Fourth Ave., juveniles arrested.
9:20 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 700 block Pleasant Street, man arrested.
9:13 a.m. — Assault/intimidation/stalking, Myra Road and Rose Street, man arrested.
Wednesday
6:32 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
8:07 a.m. — Graffiti on garage, 700 block North Main Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
3:55 p.m. — Drug activity, First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
10:05 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Main Street, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
2:10 p.m. — Narcotics found, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
Arrests
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
6:15 p.m. — Jason L. Marsh, for investigation of felony in-state-hold.
3:47 p.m. — Christina R. Breeding, for investigation of felony failure to appear.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
10:45 a.m. — Bianca L. Ruiz, for investigation of controlled substance possession and DOC violation.
9:48 a.m. — Jared F. Volkman, for investigation of controlled substance possession and DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Thursday
1:04 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Myra and The Dalles Military roads; blocking, 46-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.