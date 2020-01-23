U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

7:58 a.m. — Two ash trees maliciously cut/destroyed, Fort Walla Walla Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Rd.

Tuesday

6:59 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1000 block South Second Avenue.

2:36 p.m. — Air tools stolen, 500 block Wellington Avenue.

1:52 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

1:51 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

12:20 p.m. — Harassment/threats toward police chief, 00 block North Third Avenue.

12:01 p.m. — Graffiti on playground equipment, Mission Church, 410 Howard St.

11:24 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block West Alder Street.

Monday

9:07 p.m. — Assault, 600 block North Ninth Court.

Saturday

2:27 p.m. — Theft, 200 block West Rose Street.

Walla Walla County

Jan. 16

2:58 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Rd.

Jan. 13

10:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block Duncan Lane, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

4:26 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, 100 block Lamb Court.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

10:58 a.m. — Harassment, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.

Oregon State Police

Wednesday

7:22 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Highway 332, Milton-Freewater; Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department also responded, no injuries, one vehicle towed and other drove from scene.

ARRESTS

Umatilla County

Wednesday

10:25 a.m. — James D. Dunleavy, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:25 a.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

3:45 p.m. — John G. Waltermire, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

6:09 a.m. — Power pole fire after explosion, in front of 303 N. Sixth St.; blocked off area until Pacific Power handled, no injuries or other damages.

Wednesday

7:03 p.m. — Electrical short, Substation Cherry Street, 1202 W. Cherry St.; Pacific Power to handle.

