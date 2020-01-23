LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
7:58 a.m. — Two ash trees maliciously cut/destroyed, Fort Walla Walla Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Rd.
Tuesday
6:59 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1000 block South Second Avenue.
2:36 p.m. — Air tools stolen, 500 block Wellington Avenue.
1:52 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
1:51 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
12:20 p.m. — Harassment/threats toward police chief, 00 block North Third Avenue.
12:01 p.m. — Graffiti on playground equipment, Mission Church, 410 Howard St.
11:24 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block West Alder Street.
Monday
9:07 p.m. — Assault, 600 block North Ninth Court.
Saturday
2:27 p.m. — Theft, 200 block West Rose Street.
Walla Walla County
Jan. 16
2:58 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Rd.
Jan. 13
10:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block Duncan Lane, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
4:26 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, 100 block Lamb Court.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:58 a.m. — Harassment, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
7:22 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Highway 332, Milton-Freewater; Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department also responded, no injuries, one vehicle towed and other drove from scene.
ARRESTS
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:25 a.m. — James D. Dunleavy, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:25 a.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
3:45 p.m. — John G. Waltermire, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
6:09 a.m. — Power pole fire after explosion, in front of 303 N. Sixth St.; blocked off area until Pacific Power handled, no injuries or other damages.
Wednesday
7:03 p.m. — Electrical short, Substation Cherry Street, 1202 W. Cherry St.; Pacific Power to handle.