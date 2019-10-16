Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Friday
10:36 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block Meadow Street.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
2:36 p.m. — Locks cut off, 500 block North Main Street.
12:11 p.m. — Car keyed overnight, 500 block Northwest Fourth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
3:55 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Washington Street, Athena.
College Place
Today
7:40 a.m. — Graffiti, Kiwanis Park, Third Street and Date Avenue.
Tuesday
5:25 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block West Whitman Drive; home entered, items taken within last three days.
12:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 12th Street and College Avenue; no injuries, blocking.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:50 p.m. — Gustavo Guzman Gomez, for investigation of residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.
1:33 p.m. — Brian S. Done, for investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.
3:09 a.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Tuesday
8:55 p.m. — Burned food caused smoke from house, Trailer Haven Court, 1804 E. Isaacs Avenue; Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.