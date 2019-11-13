LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
7:01 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
4:28 p.m. — Purse stolen, Safeway, 1600 Plaza Way.
College Place
Tuesday
11:31 a.m. — Vehicle window broken and items taken, 1700 block South College Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
6:52 p.m. — Damage to vehicle, 900 block Abbott Road.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:55 p.m. — Bruce Hoyt Bushman, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
6:08 p.m. — Luis Alberto Ramirez-Nava, 27, for investigation of attempted assault on public safety officer, disorderly conduct, harassment and interfering with a peace officer.
7:29 p.m. — Ross Anthony McIntire-Bland, 28, for investigation of resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine.
Washington State Patrol
Today
1:43 a.m. — Calvin Lee Lawrence, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:15 p.m. — Brandon Scott Montgomery, for investigation of a DOC violation.