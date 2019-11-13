LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

7:01 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.

4:28 p.m. — Purse stolen, Safeway, 1600 Plaza Way.

College Place

Tuesday

11:31 a.m. — Vehicle window broken and items taken, 1700 block South College Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

6:52 p.m. — Damage to vehicle, 900 block Abbott Road.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Tuesday

10:55 p.m. — Bruce Hoyt Bushman, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

6:08 p.m. — Luis Alberto Ramirez-Nava, 27, for investigation of attempted assault on public safety officer, disorderly conduct, harassment and interfering with a peace officer.

7:29 p.m. — Ross Anthony McIntire-Bland, 28, for investigation of resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Washington State Patrol

Today

1:43 a.m. — Calvin Lee Lawrence, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:15 p.m. — Brandon Scott Montgomery, for investigation of a DOC violation.

