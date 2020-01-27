LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Friday
8:49 a.m. — Bicycle stolen from backyard, 500 block Southeast Magnoni Drive.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
11:04 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
Friday
9:45 a.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle, 700 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
Thursday
3:41 p.m. — Credit card fraud, 100 block Wilson Hollow Road, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Sunday
7:45 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, South Water Street, Weston.
11:51 a.m. — Fight, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:11 a.m. — Harassment, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
3:26 p.m. — Theft, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
3:25 p.m. — Search and rescue, Highway 204 and Skyline Road, Weston.
12:51 p.m. — Burglary, Pine Creek Road, Weston.
11:51 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:35 a.m. — Trespassing, North Broad Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
College Place
Saturday
9:19 p.m. — Braulio D. Gamez Jr., for investigation of DOC violation, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree malicious mischief.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
7:15 a.m.— Jamie L. Jensen, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Saturday
11:46 p.m. — Leslie A. Craig, for investigation of felony probation violation.
Umatilla County
Saturday
7:50 p.m. — Todd W. Harshman, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
9:10 p.m. — Dakota R. Trottier, for investigation of DUII.