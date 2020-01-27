U-B Emergency Services for 1/27/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Friday

8:49 a.m. — Bicycle stolen from backyard, 500 block Southeast Magnoni Drive.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

11:04 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

Friday

9:45 a.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle, 700 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

Thursday

3:41 p.m. — Credit card fraud, 100 block Wilson Hollow Road, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Sunday

7:45 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, South Water Street, Weston.

11:51 a.m. — Fight, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:11 a.m. — Harassment, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

3:26 p.m. — Theft, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

3:25 p.m. — Search and rescue, Highway 204 and Skyline Road, Weston.

12:51 p.m. — Burglary, Pine Creek Road, Weston.

11:51 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:35 a.m. — Trespassing, North Broad Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

College Place

Saturday

9:19 p.m. — Braulio D. Gamez Jr., for investigation of DOC violation, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree malicious mischief.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

7:15 a.m.— Jamie L. Jensen, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Saturday

11:46 p.m. — Leslie A. Craig, for investigation of felony probation violation.

Umatilla County

Saturday

7:50 p.m. — Todd W. Harshman, for investigation of felony parole violation.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

9:10 p.m. — Dakota R. Trottier, for investigation of DUII.

