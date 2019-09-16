Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
7:58 a.m. — Graffiti, 400 block Robbins Street.
Friday
1:31 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 500 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
College Place
Sunday
5:04 p.m. — Building tagged with graffiti overnight, 600 block Northeast Spitzenburg Street.
Thursday
2:54 p.m. — Motorcycle stolen from carport within past two weeks, 00 block Northeast C Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
3:13 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 339 and Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater; no injuries.
Saturday
10:19 p.m. — Shots fired, Didion Lane, Milton-Freewater.
4:40 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:09 a.m. — Shots fired, Huckleberry Lane, Weston.
Friday
8:50 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Lone Fir and Hood roads, Milton-Freewater.
7:54 p.m. — Trespassing, Northeast First Street, Milton-Freewater.
3:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Cobb Road and Main Street, Milton-Freewater; no injuries.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
11:39 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Garden Street, Waitsburg.
5:02 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
7:09 a.m. — Gas tank drained, 100 block North C Street, Prescott.
Tuesday
11:47 a.m. — Fraud, 1800 block Foothills Lane, Walla Walla.
Aug. 18
6:46 a.m. — Windows broken, 300 block Orchard Street, Walla Walla.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
6:42 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Highway 204 at milepost 16, east of Weston; no injuries, guardrail damaged, charges pending against woman.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
11:30 p.m. — Carl E. Adams Jr., for investigation of second- and fourth-degree assault.
Saturday
6:26 p.m. — Chelsey Arriola Morris, for investigation of controlled substance possession and no valid operating license.
5:50 p.m. — Devon R. Millar, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
1:23 p.m. — Angelica L. Villa, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Washington State Patrol
Today
3:49 a.m. — Michael S. Waiblinger, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
9:23 a.m. — Derrick W. McCuaig, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Saturday
12:24 p.m. — Kyle R. Fuller, for investigation of second-degree burglary-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Umatilla County
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — Jason M. Tinsley, for investigation of meth possession.
Saturday
12:50 a.m. — Jesus M. Flores Chavez, for investigation of DUII and reckless driving.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
6:42 p.m. — Joseph B. Throw Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Saturday
1:10 p.m. — Collision, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street; no transports.
1:46 a.m. — Collision, Alder and Colville streets; two women taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, unknown damages.