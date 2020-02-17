ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
3:27 p.m. — Darryl A. Schrock, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree malicious mischief.
College Place
Saturday
11:36 p.m. — Juan L. Rojas, for investigation of resisting arrest, possessing a dangerous weapon and harassment-threats to kill.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
1:55 a.m. — Aurelio Rodriguez Villalobos, for investigation of DUII, felon in possession of a weapon and cocaine possession.
FIRE RUNS
Milton-Freewater Rural FD
Sunday
9:23 p.m. — 19-year-old man allegedly shot himself in leg, Butler Grade Road; taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, unknown further.