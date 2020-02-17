U-B Emergency Services

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

3:27 p.m. — Darryl A. Schrock, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree malicious mischief.

College Place

Saturday

11:36 p.m. — Juan L. Rojas, for investigation of resisting arrest, possessing a dangerous weapon and harassment-threats to kill.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

1:55 a.m. — Aurelio Rodriguez Villalobos, for investigation of DUII, felon in possession of a weapon and cocaine possession.

FIRE RUNS

Milton-Freewater Rural FD

Sunday

9:23 p.m. — 19-year-old man allegedly shot himself in leg, Butler Grade Road; taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, unknown further.

