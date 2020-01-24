U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

7:39 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:04 p.m. — Anthony J. Luciani, for investigation of second- degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, harassment-domestic violence and interfering with reporting-domestic violence.

12:08 p.m. — Antonio C. Plasencia Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4 p.m. — Mark A. Grable, for investigation of controlled substance possession, liquid substance or material in lieu of controlled substance, and DOC violation.

2:19 p.m. — Dylan C. Arland, for investigation of DOC violation.

1:45 p.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.

