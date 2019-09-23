Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
4:58 p.m. — License plate stolen, 400 block North Columbia Street.
Friday
7:01 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 100 block North Columbia Street.
College Place
Sunday
7:51 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, caught on video, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Saturday
12:48 p.m. — Wallet stolen from vehicle, 500 block Southeast Birch Avenue.
Umatilla County
Friday
6:03 p.m. — Theft, Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
12:03 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block Maple Street, Waitsburg.
Friday
10:08 p.m. — Assault, Fishook Park Road and Granny Smith Loop, Prescott.
1:43 p.m. — Four juveniles with narcotics, Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
Tuesday
5:15 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, Ringhoff Road, Burbank.
Sept. 3
11:13 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Third Street, Waitsburg.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
2:10 p.m. — Mark A. Brown, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Saturday
3:40 p.m. — Cory A. Doepker, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
11:05 p.m. — Johnathan G. Rosencrans, for investigation of felony probation violation.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
1:43 p.m. — Cody L. Olson, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Today
3 a.m. — Eric J. Savage, for investigation of DUI.
Columbia County
Sunday
3:12 p.m. — William R. Cannon, for investigation of heroin possession and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
11 a.m. — Jorge Esquivel Jr., for investigation of DUI.
Friday
11:50 a.m. — Michael A. McRight, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:40 a.m. — Jessica R. Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Sunday
4:28 p.m. — Vehicle struck and injured pedestrian, Rose Street and Ninth Avenue; 46-year-old woman transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Friday
10:47 a.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Rose Street and Ninth Avenue; no transports and two vehicles blocking.
College Place FD
Today
7:55 a.m. — Collision with motorcycle and car, 100 block College Avenue; transported motorcyclist in stable condition, minor damages to both vehicles.