Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

4:58 p.m. — License plate stolen, 400 block North Columbia Street.

Friday

7:01 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 100 block North Columbia Street.

College Place

Sunday

7:51 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, caught on video, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.

Saturday

12:48 p.m. — Wallet stolen from vehicle, 500 block Southeast Birch Avenue.

Umatilla County

Friday

6:03 p.m. — Theft, Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

12:03 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block Maple Street, Waitsburg.

Friday

10:08 p.m. — Assault, Fishook Park Road and Granny Smith Loop, Prescott.

1:43 p.m. — Four juveniles with narcotics, Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.

Tuesday

5:15 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, Ringhoff Road, Burbank.

Sept. 3

11:13 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Third Street, Waitsburg.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Sunday

2:10 p.m. — Mark A. Brown, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Saturday

3:40 p.m. — Cory A. Doepker, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

11:05 p.m. — Johnathan G. Rosencrans, for investigation of felony probation violation.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

1:43 p.m. — Cody L. Olson, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Today

3 a.m. — Eric J. Savage, for investigation of DUI.

Columbia County

Sunday

3:12 p.m. — William R. Cannon, for investigation of heroin possession and third-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

11 a.m. — Jorge Esquivel Jr., for investigation of DUI.

Friday

11:50 a.m. — Michael A. McRight, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:40 a.m. — Jessica R. Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla FD

Sunday

4:28 p.m. — Vehicle struck and injured pedestrian, Rose Street and Ninth Avenue; 46-year-old woman transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Friday

10:47 a.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Rose Street and Ninth Avenue; no transports and two vehicles blocking.

College Place FD

Today

7:55 a.m. — Collision with motorcycle and car, 100 block College Avenue; transported motorcyclist in stable condition, minor damages to both vehicles.

Tags

Recommended for you