Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
monday
4:05 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, City of Walla Walla Human Resources, 200 S. 12th Ave.
10:44 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 2800 block Isaacs Avenue.
8:14 a.m. — Items stolen from unlocked vehicle, 1400 block Walla Walla Avenue.
thursday
5:39 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
7:16 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 1200 block Boyer Avenue.
wednesday
11:02 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block West Main Street.
2:51 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1200 block Bonsella Street.
7:33 a.m. — Assault last week, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
7:23 a.m. — Lewd conduct, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
aug. 19
9:41 a.m. — Fire extinguishers discharged/walls written on, 00 block East Main Street.
6:50 a.m. — Pickup’s front window smashed, vehicle prowled, 1100 block West Rose Street.
aug. 18
11:46 p.m. — Vehicle damaged and prowled, 800 block West Main Street.
aug. 5
4:52 p.m. — Child’s BMX bicycle stolen, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.
aug. 1
10:23 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 200 block East Birch Street.
june 15
11:54 a.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Community College, 520 Campus Loop.
Milton-Freewater
monday
12:57 a.m. — Money stolen, Sam’s Stop & Shop, 1121 S. Main St.
Umatilla County
Monday
4:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:09 a.m. — Burglary, Bingham Road, Adams.
arrests
Walla Walla
monday
9:20 p.m. — Noel Trejo, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
monday
5:38 p.m. — Jack J. Claphan-Oeder, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:33 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
sunday
8:44 p.m. — Car and truck collision, 1000 block Valencia Street; no transports, partially blocking.
saturday
7:23 p.m. — Lines down, Bryans Land and Whitman Street; unknown damages/injuries.
8:46 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Coffee Cravings, 801 W. Poplar St.; unknown injuries, blocking.
thursday
8:58 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Chestnut Street; no transports, partially blocking.