Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
3:10 p.m. — Political signs stolen, 00 block North Third Avenue.
3:09 p.m. — Theft within past two months, 1400 block Drumheller Street.
2:42 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block West Main Street.
1:29 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block Boyer Avenue.
11:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block East Birch Street.
9:04 a.m. — Burglary, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
6:33 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block South Park Street.
Tuesday
11:47 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 11th Avenue and Willow Street.
5:15 p.m. — Lawn mower stolen, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.
2:17 p.m. — Assault last week, 00 block West Walnut Street.
1:06 p.m. — Theft, 600 block East Chestnut Street.
11:23 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 1000 block Isaacs Avenue.
8:45 a.m. — Teal graffiti on garden shovel, 200 block East Birch Street.
6:35 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Monday
9:03 p.m. — Honda Accord stolen, 00 block South Palouse Street.
3:24 p.m. — Graffiti on sign, Amazing Grace Church-Nazarene, 717 E. Alder Street.
1:34 p.m. — Teal and gray graffiti on alley garage, 800 block Hobson Street.
8:25 a.m. — Graffiti at YWCA with gray paint during weekend, YWCA, 213 S. First Avenue.
Sunday
5:44 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Sprague Avenue.
5:02 p.m. — Harassment, 600 block Canary Avenue.
4:04 p.m. — Assault, Rees and 13th avenues.
2:39 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 13th Avenue and Pine Street.
11:30 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 400 block South Fourth Avenue.
5:35 a.m. — Graffiti on home, 800 block Hobson Street.
Saturday
8:53 p.m. — Graffiti on car, 00 block Whitman Street.
9:31 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block South Palouse Street.
Oct. 2
1:09 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 800 block South Second Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:41 p.m. — Trespassing, West Garfield Street, Athena.
11:56 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Athena City Park, Fifth Street and Park Lane.
9:43 a.m. — Harassment, Stateline Muffler, 85701 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
9:04 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Blue Mountain Station Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; no other information provided.
Arrests
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
11:06 a.m. — Jason Webster, for investigation of failure to report as a sex offender.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:50 a.m. — James D. Dunleavy, for investigation of DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
3:20 p.m. — Tyrone A. Mulvaney, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Wednesday
7:53 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 318; no transports.
12:46 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, U.S. Highway 12 and Lewiston Road; woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; no other information provided.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
Today
8 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Highway 332; one taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries; no other information provided.