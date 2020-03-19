U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

4:16 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 700 block North Roosevelt Street.

Wednesday

6:33 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block Figueroa Street.

Monday

10:46 p.m. — Vehicle’s windshield damaged, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

3:58 p.m. — Man stole gas, Conoco, 110 S. Ninth Ave.

3:16 p.m. — Patio furniture stolen overnight, 1400 block Francis Avenue.

2:29 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block East Alder Street.

March 12

5:39 p.m. — Gang graffiti, 1000 block Willow Street.

4:32 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block West Oak Street.

March 11

3:53 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Ninth and May avenues.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

6:42 p.m. — Burglary, 2200 block South Wilbur Avenue.

7:32 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block Farmland Road.

7:12 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Farmland Road.

Monday

10:11 a.m. — Money stolen from Uber account, 1100 blcok Southeast Mockingbird Drive.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:54 p.m. — Theft, North Fork Walla Walla Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:24 p.m. — Theft, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:16 p.m. — Ramon Villagomez Lopez, for investigation of DUI.

4:54 p.m. — Brandy M. Patton, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

10:55 a.m. — Azucena E. Gomez-Villalpando, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

3:50 p.m. — Leonard Reisinger Jr., for investigation of first-degree theft and unlawful issuance of bank checks.

Columbia County

Wednesday

7:01 p.m. — Fletcher R. Raplee, for investigation of being a driver under 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

8:48 p.m. — Vehicle crashed into home, 1000 block South Third Avenue; no hospital transports, minor structural damage to home, vehicle damages.

