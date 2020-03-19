LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
4:16 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 700 block North Roosevelt Street.
Wednesday
6:33 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block Figueroa Street.
Monday
10:46 p.m. — Vehicle’s windshield damaged, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
3:58 p.m. — Man stole gas, Conoco, 110 S. Ninth Ave.
3:16 p.m. — Patio furniture stolen overnight, 1400 block Francis Avenue.
2:29 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block East Alder Street.
March 12
5:39 p.m. — Gang graffiti, 1000 block Willow Street.
4:32 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block West Oak Street.
March 11
3:53 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Ninth and May avenues.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
6:42 p.m. — Burglary, 2200 block South Wilbur Avenue.
7:32 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block Farmland Road.
7:12 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Farmland Road.
Monday
10:11 a.m. — Money stolen from Uber account, 1100 blcok Southeast Mockingbird Drive.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:54 p.m. — Theft, North Fork Walla Walla Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:24 p.m. — Theft, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:16 p.m. — Ramon Villagomez Lopez, for investigation of DUI.
4:54 p.m. — Brandy M. Patton, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
10:55 a.m. — Azucena E. Gomez-Villalpando, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
3:50 p.m. — Leonard Reisinger Jr., for investigation of first-degree theft and unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Columbia County
Wednesday
7:01 p.m. — Fletcher R. Raplee, for investigation of being a driver under 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:48 p.m. — Vehicle crashed into home, 1000 block South Third Avenue; no hospital transports, minor structural damage to home, vehicle damages.