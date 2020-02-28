U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

8:28 a.m. — Report of paint being thrown on a truck in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.

6:45 a.m. — House egged in the 500 block of Elzora Loop.

Umatilla County

Thursday

7:44 a.m. — Harassment, Universal Forest Product and Distribution, West Main Street, Athena.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

3:03 p.m. — Thomas A. Gonzalez, for investigation of maintaining a place to sell and use controlled substances, amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Umatilla County

Today

1:35 a.m. — Michael L. Buffalohorn, for investigation of a parole violation.

