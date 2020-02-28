LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
8:28 a.m. — Report of paint being thrown on a truck in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.
6:45 a.m. — House egged in the 500 block of Elzora Loop.
Umatilla County
Thursday
7:44 a.m. — Harassment, Universal Forest Product and Distribution, West Main Street, Athena.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
3:03 p.m. — Thomas A. Gonzalez, for investigation of maintaining a place to sell and use controlled substances, amphetamines and methamphetamines.
Umatilla County
Today
1:35 a.m. — Michael L. Buffalohorn, for investigation of a parole violation.