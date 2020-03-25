U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

11:46 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block West Maple Street.

10:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Eagan Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

5:42 p.m. — Burglary, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:53 p.m. — Samuel L. Davis, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

12:56 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of probation violation.

11:23 a.m. — Tyler D. Gibson, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:50 a.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Today

12:52 a.m. — Joel Torres, for investigation of felony failure to appear.

