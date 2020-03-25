LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:46 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block West Maple Street.
10:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Eagan Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
5:42 p.m. — Burglary, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:53 p.m. — Samuel L. Davis, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
12:56 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of probation violation.
11:23 a.m. — Tyler D. Gibson, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:50 a.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Today
12:52 a.m. — Joel Torres, for investigation of felony failure to appear.