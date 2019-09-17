Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
6:55 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
9:29 a.m. — Counterfeit bill given, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
Saturday
3:42 p.m. — Suspect(s) sleeping in stored travel trailer, 700 block School Avenue.
Friday
1:09 p.m. — Backpack leaf blower stolen from landscape trailer, 200 block South Park Street.
12:56 p.m. — Unlocked vehicle with keys in ignition stolen, East Main Street and First Avenue.
10:23 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 300 block of North Division Street.
Aug. 18
11:39 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block West Main Street, suspect arrested.
Aug. 10
6:26 p.m. — Stolen checks cashed, 100 block South Ninth Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
3:50 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; no injuries or blockages.
Walla Walla County
Sept. 6
2:19 p.m. — Burglary, Lions Cook Shack, 420 E. 10th St., Waitsburg.
Aug. 19
11:03 a.m. — Cell damaged more than $750 by inmate, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
9:33 p.m. — Shots fired from vehicle into air near party, 628 Evans St.; no injuries/damages.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Monday
7:08 p.m. — Vehicle collided with power pole, 1340 The Dalles Military Road; woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.