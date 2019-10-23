LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Tuesday

8:25 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, College Avenue and Fourth Street; no injuries.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

6:17 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, South Russell Street and First Avenue.

9:06 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 400 block Elzora Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

10:45 p.m. — Trespassing, East Second Street, Weston.

12:39 p.m. — Harassment, North Fourth Street, Athena.

Arrests

College Place

Today

3:26 a.m. — Scott A. McIntosh, for investigation of first-degree trespassing, making false/misleading statement to a public servant, and controlled substance possession.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

6:44 p.m. — Richard R. Dowling, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:55 p.m. — Tigger W. Janson, for investigation of third-degree driving with a suspended license and DOC violation.

3:52 p.m. — Christopher R. Camus, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:20 a.m. — Heather M. Douglas, for investigation of DOC violation.

9 a.m. — Bryan C. Hancock, for investigation of DUI.

