LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:24 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block of West Walnut Street.
Wednesday
3:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief, vehicle damaged, 500 block of North Third Avenue.
Tuesday
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
8:54 a.m. — Theft, front and rear license plates of vehicle stolen, Northeast 11th Avenue and North Main Street.
6:32 a.m. — Theft, front and rear license plates of vehicle stolen, 00 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:16 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, in Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Umatilla County
Thursday
10:25 p.m. — Michelle A. Milne-Jones, for investigation of DUI.
10:42 a.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of a parole violation.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
7:11 p.m. — Robert C. Zabor, for investigation of a DOC violation.
1:54 p.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, for investigation of a DOC violation.
11:39 a.m. — Jordan R. Smith, for investigation of a DOC violation.