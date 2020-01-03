U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

10:24 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block of West Walnut Street.

Wednesday

3:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief, vehicle damaged, 500 block of North Third Avenue.

Tuesday

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

8:54 a.m. — Theft, front and rear license plates of vehicle stolen, Northeast 11th Avenue and North Main Street.

6:32 a.m. — Theft, front and rear license plates of vehicle stolen, 00 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:16 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, in Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Umatilla County

Thursday

10:25 p.m. — Michelle A. Milne-Jones, for investigation of DUI.

10:42 a.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of a parole violation.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

7:11 p.m. — Robert C. Zabor, for investigation of a DOC violation.

1:54 p.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

11:39 a.m. — Jordan R. Smith, for investigation of a DOC violation.