U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Sunday

3:33 p.m. — Burglary at vacant home, 1900 block South College Avenue, Walla Walla.

Tuesday

8:54 a.m. — Child toys stolen, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

Dec. 23

3:19 p.m. — Mail stolen, 4100 block Stateline Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Sunday

8:48 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

3:58 p.m. — Assault, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

12:58 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

2:39 a.m. — Kristi M. Childers, for investigation of first-degree trespassing and third-degree assault.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

8:50 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

4:40 p.m. — Byron A. Adels, for investigation of DUII.

3:26 a.m. — Michael J. Metcalfe, for investigation of felony probation violation, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, unlawful meth and heroin possession, and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Umatilla County

Sunday

7:35 p.m. — Timothy L. Prock, for investigation of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Columbia County

Saturday

12:42 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.

Oregon State Police

Friday

7:55 p.m. — Natasia A. Mackie, for investigation of felony failure to appear and probation violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.