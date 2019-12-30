LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Sunday
3:33 p.m. — Burglary at vacant home, 1900 block South College Avenue, Walla Walla.
Tuesday
8:54 a.m. — Child toys stolen, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Dec. 23
3:19 p.m. — Mail stolen, 4100 block Stateline Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Sunday
8:48 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
3:58 p.m. — Assault, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
12:58 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
2:39 a.m. — Kristi M. Childers, for investigation of first-degree trespassing and third-degree assault.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
8:50 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
4:40 p.m. — Byron A. Adels, for investigation of DUII.
3:26 a.m. — Michael J. Metcalfe, for investigation of felony probation violation, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, unlawful meth and heroin possession, and possessing a prohibited firearm.
Umatilla County
Sunday
7:35 p.m. — Timothy L. Prock, for investigation of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.
Columbia County
Saturday
12:42 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.
Oregon State Police
Friday
7:55 p.m. — Natasia A. Mackie, for investigation of felony failure to appear and probation violation.