LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Monday
3:24 p.m. — Burglary of detached garage, 2400 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.
10:19 a.m. — Checks stolen, used fraudulently, 200 block Adair Road, Burbank.
10:16 a.m. — Burglary at farm during weekend, 2200 block Quincy Road, Burbank.
9:38 a.m. — Construction site items stolen during weekend, 100 block Gateway Road, Burbank.
8:47 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Old Highway 12 and Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla; man arrested.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
8:08 a.m. — Tools and other items stolen, 600 block County Road.
7:44 a.m. — Golf cart stolen overnight, Milton-Freewater Golf Course, 301 Catherine Ave.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:45 p.m. — Mollie R. Janson, for investigation of controlled substance possession and allowing an unauthorized person to drive.
7:35 p.m. — Tigger W. Janson, for investigation for controlled substance possession, second-degree unlawful firearm possession and DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
3:07 p.m. — Benjamin R. Katz, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
2:02 p.m. — Dameon R. Casey, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:15 a.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:38 p.m. — Hit-and-run into power lines, Third Avenue and Chestnut Street; no injuries or other damages apparent.
Milton-Freewater City FD
Monday
5:58 a.m. — Vehicle struck gas meter, 300 block North Main Street; no injuries, unknown damages, leak contained.