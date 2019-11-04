LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

10:15 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 300 block South Columbia Street.

9:56 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 1300 block College Street.

8:36 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 600 block College Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

1:15 p.m. — Assault, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:06 a.m. — Stalking, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

10:12 p.m. — Prowler, Triangle L The Western Store, 1525 N. Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

4:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief, McDaniels Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

5:49 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Phillips and Meharry roads, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Sunday

8 p.m. — Kirstin E. Boggs, for investigation of hit-and-run injury, DUI, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

8:07 p.m. — Danny Ortiz Estrada, for investigation of second-degree taking vehicle without permission, second-degree theft, and being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Friday

8:02 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.

Tuesday

11:10 p.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Today

2:15 a.m. — Israel Salazar Frayre, for investigation of felony failure to appear.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla Fire Department

Sunday

6:02 p.m. — Vehicle struck parked car, 700 block Boyer Avenue; woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, nothing further. Driver arrested.

8:05 a.m. — Semitractor-trailer ruptured diesel gas tank, Domino’s Pizza, 517 S. Ninth Ave.; no injuries, unknown cause.

Saturday

12:50 a.m. — Low-hanging wire, Estrella and Isaacs avenues; nothing further.

Friday

7:18 p.m. — Vehicle struck cow, Highway 124 at milepost 38; canceled in route; no further details given.

