LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
10:15 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 300 block South Columbia Street.
9:56 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 1300 block College Street.
8:36 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 600 block College Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
1:15 p.m. — Assault, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:06 a.m. — Stalking, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
10:12 p.m. — Prowler, Triangle L The Western Store, 1525 N. Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
4:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief, McDaniels Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
5:49 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Phillips and Meharry roads, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
8 p.m. — Kirstin E. Boggs, for investigation of hit-and-run injury, DUI, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
8:07 p.m. — Danny Ortiz Estrada, for investigation of second-degree taking vehicle without permission, second-degree theft, and being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Friday
8:02 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.
Tuesday
11:10 p.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Today
2:15 a.m. — Israel Salazar Frayre, for investigation of felony failure to appear.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Fire Department
Sunday
6:02 p.m. — Vehicle struck parked car, 700 block Boyer Avenue; woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, nothing further. Driver arrested.
8:05 a.m. — Semitractor-trailer ruptured diesel gas tank, Domino’s Pizza, 517 S. Ninth Ave.; no injuries, unknown cause.
Saturday
12:50 a.m. — Low-hanging wire, Estrella and Isaacs avenues; nothing further.
Friday
7:18 p.m. — Vehicle struck cow, Highway 124 at milepost 38; canceled in route; no further details given.