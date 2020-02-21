U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:52 a.m. — Graffiti, 00 block East Main Street.

12:51 p.m. — Graffiti, 100 block East Alder Street.

Tuesday

3:11 p.m. — Theft, bicycle, 1000 block Penrose Street.

2:43 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block East Alder Street.

1:54 p.m. — Theft, 00 block West Oak Street.

College Place

Thursday

2:06 p.m. — Theft, credit card missing with charges made on it, 200 block Southeast Ash Avenue.

Arrests

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

12:47 a.m. — Hector Salinas, for investigation of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

1:14 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of a DOC violation.

12:54 p.m. — Charles T. Chambers, for investigation of a DOC violation.

