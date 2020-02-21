LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:52 a.m. — Graffiti, 00 block East Main Street.
12:51 p.m. — Graffiti, 100 block East Alder Street.
Tuesday
3:11 p.m. — Theft, bicycle, 1000 block Penrose Street.
2:43 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block East Alder Street.
1:54 p.m. — Theft, 00 block West Oak Street.
College Place
Thursday
2:06 p.m. — Theft, credit card missing with charges made on it, 200 block Southeast Ash Avenue.
Arrests
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
12:47 a.m. — Hector Salinas, for investigation of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
1:14 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of a DOC violation.
12:54 p.m. — Charles T. Chambers, for investigation of a DOC violation.