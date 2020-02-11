U-B Emergency Services for 2/11/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

6:21 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Harrison Street.

12:34 p.m. — License plates stolen, 600 block North 11th Avenue.

11:38 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Woodland Avenue and Rose Street.

9:01 a.m. — Vandalism, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

Saturday

6:28 p.m. — Assault, 200 block North Madison Street.

4:41 p.m. — Fraud, 1900 block Melrose Street.

9:17 a.m. — Assault, 13th Avenue and Pine Street.

Friday

8:50 p.m. — Assault, Fort Walla Walla Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Road.

8:03 p.m. — Assault, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue, man arrested.

1:48 p.m. — Theft, Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.

12:21 p.m. — Theft, 700 block West Rose Street.

Thursday

9:34 p.m. — Trespassing, Motel 6 Walla Walla, 305 N. Second Ave.

9 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block Parade Loop; man arrested.

10:32 a.m. — Assault, 1600 block Durum Drive.

8:03 a.m. — Fraud, 400 block Woodland Avenue.

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — Sex assault, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.

Feb. 1

2:16 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Ash Street.

Jan. 12

5:11 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.

Dec. 2, 2018

1:56 p.m. — Harassment/threats, Second Avenue and Maple Street.

College Place

Sunday

10:03 a.m. — Purse stolen overnight/debit card attempted use, 200 block South College Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

9:15 p.m. — Camera stolen, Red Tea Garden, 14 N. Columbia St.

Umatilla County

Monday

3:48 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

12:52 p.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.

11:43 a.m. — Burglary, Highway, 204, Weston.

7:24 a.m. — Harassment, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Today

4:29 a.m. — Courtney M. Shepard, for investigation of DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Monday

2:15 p.m. — Robert P. Burgess, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Today

12:15 a.m. — Joel T. Hines, for investigation of four counts felony probation violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

4:26 p.m. — Prank call regarding someone pushed in Mill Creek channel.

8:54 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Wilbur and Isaacs avenues; no injuries or blocking, unknown damages.

7:35 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Pleasant Street and Wilbur Avenue; one man taken to hospital, unknown further.

