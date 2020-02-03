U-B Emergency Services for 2/3/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Jan. 27

9:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Russell Creek Road and Berney Drive, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

7:26p.m. — Rock thrown through home’s window, 300 block Raspberry Loop.

Umatilla County

Today

12:33 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Main Street, Athena.

Sunday

9:01 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Kirk Road, Weston.

Saturday

12:05 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Kirk Road, Weston; no further information.

8:20 a.m. — Burglary, Pickers Paradise, 84027 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

8:19 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

7:30 p.m. — Kaylee A. Pisani, for investigation of controlled substance manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver and using drug paraphernalia.

College Place

Sunday

6 a.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

1:07 p.m. — Caleb R. Wilcox, for investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief- domestic violence.

Department of Corrections

Friday

12:31 p.m. — Sharon A. Shook, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:53 a.m. — Jesse McCaw Grandstaff, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Sunday

12:31 p.m. — Electrical short in vehicle, smoke, Myra Road and Pine Street; no fire or smoke on arrival, no injuries.

4:40 a.m. — Fire in home’s electrical panel, put out before arrival, 00 block North Wilbur Avenue; no injuries.

Saturday

12:36 a.m. — Whitman College security employee stuck in attic, Olin Hall, East Isaacs Avenue; no injuries.

College Place

Friday

10:19 p.m. — Dishwasher circuit board overheated, Songbird Lane; no injuries or other damages.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.