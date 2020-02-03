LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Jan. 27
9:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Russell Creek Road and Berney Drive, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
7:26p.m. — Rock thrown through home’s window, 300 block Raspberry Loop.
Umatilla County
Today
12:33 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Main Street, Athena.
Sunday
9:01 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Kirk Road, Weston.
Saturday
12:05 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Kirk Road, Weston; no further information.
8:20 a.m. — Burglary, Pickers Paradise, 84027 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
8:19 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
7:30 p.m. — Kaylee A. Pisani, for investigation of controlled substance manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver and using drug paraphernalia.
College Place
Sunday
6 a.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
1:07 p.m. — Caleb R. Wilcox, for investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief- domestic violence.
Department of Corrections
Friday
12:31 p.m. — Sharon A. Shook, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:53 a.m. — Jesse McCaw Grandstaff, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sunday
12:31 p.m. — Electrical short in vehicle, smoke, Myra Road and Pine Street; no fire or smoke on arrival, no injuries.
4:40 a.m. — Fire in home’s electrical panel, put out before arrival, 00 block North Wilbur Avenue; no injuries.
Saturday
12:36 a.m. — Whitman College security employee stuck in attic, Olin Hall, East Isaacs Avenue; no injuries.
College Place
Friday
10:19 p.m. — Dishwasher circuit board overheated, Songbird Lane; no injuries or other damages.