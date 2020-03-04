LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:01 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block East Main Street.
12:57 p.m. — Fraud, 2500 block Wedgewood Road.
Saturday
3:34 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Malcolm and Spring streets.
Jan. 15
9:35 a.m. — Computer hacking, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
10:24 a.m. — Computer fraud, 2200 block Old Milton Highway, Walla Walla.
5:25 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Feb. 24
1:55 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, 1400 block Kaniksu Loop Road, Walla Walla.
College Place
Today
8:06 a.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Ash Avenue and A Street; no injuries or blocking.
Tuesday
2:28 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 600 block Southeast College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Today
5:05 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
2:49 p.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4:18 p.m. — Samuel L. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance possession, second-degree stolen property possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a law enforcement officer.