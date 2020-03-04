U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:01 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block East Main Street.

12:57 p.m. — Fraud, 2500 block Wedgewood Road.

Saturday

3:34 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Malcolm and Spring streets.

Jan. 15

9:35 a.m. — Computer hacking, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

10:24 a.m. — Computer fraud, 2200 block Old Milton Highway, Walla Walla.

5:25 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

Feb. 24

1:55 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, 1400 block Kaniksu Loop Road, Walla Walla.

College Place

Today

8:06 a.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Ash Avenue and A Street; no injuries or blocking.

Tuesday

2:28 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 600 block Southeast College Avenue.

Umatilla County

Today

5:05 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.

Tuesday

2:49 p.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

4:18 p.m. — Samuel L. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance possession, second-degree stolen property possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

 

