LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
4:50 p.m. — Unlawful knife display, 700 block West Rose Street.
Saturday
6:01 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block North Clinton Street.
11:57 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 500 block Pleasant Street.
Friday
3:17 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 300 block West Chestnut Street.
1:20 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Quality Inn & Suites, 520 N. Second Ave.
8:23 a.m. — Graffiti, Wildwood Park’s shelter, 7 S. Division St.
Thursday
1:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Pleasant Street.
Wednesday
8:35 p.m. — Person struck by vehicle, Second Avenue and Pine Street.
6:22 p.m. — Assault, 1600 block Durum Drive.
Dec. 30
4:34 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block North Third Avenue.
10:22 a.m. — Items stolen over eight-month period, 1000 block Waverly Street.
Dec. 26
9:16 a.m. — Gang graffiti, 1500 block East Alder Street.
Dec. 2
9:34 a.m. — Theft, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.
April 26
8:20 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block East Moore Street.
Walla Walla County
Friday
11:38 p.m. — Assault, 2000 block Pleasant Street, Walla Walla.
2:27 p.m. — Debit card fraud, 900 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
1:39 p.m. — Burglary, 4600 block Larson Road, Walla Walla.
Dec. 31
12:45 p.m. — Wire spool stolen from substation, 90 Wallula Game Department Road, Wallula.
Dec. 17
10:50 a.m. — Multiple graffiti areas on county property, 700 block Swegle Road, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
9:44 a.m. — Two gift certificates stolen, U.S. Postal Service, 109 W. Broadway Ave.
Umatilla County
Monday
10:52 a.m. — Firearms stolen, East High Street, Athena.
10:16 a.m. — Trespassing, Milton Farm, 83753 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:50 a.m. — Burglary, Central Washington Asphalt, Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Washington State Patrol
Monday
5:15 p.m. — Michael C. Hansen, for investigation of DUI and hit-and-run-attended.
Department of Corrections
Monday
3:45 p.m. — Christian D. Meza-Quezada, for investigation DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
6 p.m. — Michael J. Metcalfe, for investigation of felony probation violation.