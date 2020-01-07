U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

4:50 p.m. — Unlawful knife display, 700 block West Rose Street.

Saturday

6:01 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block North Clinton Street.

11:57 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 500 block Pleasant Street.

Friday

3:17 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 300 block West Chestnut Street.

1:20 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Quality Inn & Suites, 520 N. Second Ave.

8:23 a.m. — Graffiti, Wildwood Park’s shelter, 7 S. Division St.

Thursday

1:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Pleasant Street.

Wednesday

8:35 p.m. — Person struck by vehicle, Second Avenue and Pine Street.

6:22 p.m. — Assault, 1600 block Durum Drive.

Dec. 30

4:34 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block North Third Avenue.

10:22 a.m. — Items stolen over eight-month period, 1000 block Waverly Street.

Dec. 26

9:16 a.m. — Gang graffiti, 1500 block East Alder Street.

Dec. 2

9:34 a.m. — Theft, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.

April 26

8:20 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block East Moore Street.

Walla Walla County

Friday

11:38 p.m. — Assault, 2000 block Pleasant Street, Walla Walla.

2:27 p.m. — Debit card fraud, 900 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

1:39 p.m. — Burglary, 4600 block Larson Road, Walla Walla.

Dec. 31

12:45 p.m. — Wire spool stolen from substation, 90 Wallula Game Department Road, Wallula.

Dec. 17

10:50 a.m. — Multiple graffiti areas on county property, 700 block Swegle Road, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

9:44 a.m. — Two gift certificates stolen, U.S. Postal Service, 109 W. Broadway Ave.

Umatilla County

Monday

10:52 a.m. — Firearms stolen, East High Street, Athena.

10:16 a.m. — Trespassing, Milton Farm, 83753 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

7:50 a.m. — Burglary, Central Washington Asphalt, Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Monday

5:15 p.m. — Michael C. Hansen, for investigation of DUI and hit-and-run-attended.

Department of Corrections

Monday

3:45 p.m. — Christian D. Meza-Quezada, for investigation DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

6 p.m. — Michael J. Metcalfe, for investigation of felony probation violation.

