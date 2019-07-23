Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
5:53 p.m. — Assault, 100 block North Second Avenue.
12:39 p.m. — Burglary, 1100 block Dell Avenue.
11:06 a.m. — Bicycle stolen overnight, Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.
9:12 a.m. — Window broken, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St.
Sunday
9:51 p.m. — Assault, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue, suspect arrested.
9:23 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Jefferson Street.
6:41 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block North Park Street.
Saturday
10:49 p.m. — Assault, Garrison Middle School parking lot, 906 Chase Ave.
Friday
5:05 p.m. — Theft, 100 block North Second Avenue.
Thursday
3:57 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th
Ave.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
1:02 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block Evans Street.
9:46 a.m. — Fanny pack stolen, 100 block North Main Street.
Umatilla County
Today
5:48 a.m. — Theft, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
Monday
6:58 p.m. — Burglary, Watts Road, Weston.
5:06 p.m. — Drug activity, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:08 p.m. — Graffiti, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:09 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Ballou Road and Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater.
12:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Whiteman and Powerline roads, Milton-Freewater.
10:09 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge, 327 E. Main St., Athena.
8:29 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Main Street, Athena.
8:26 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Elliott Memorial Park, Water and Wallace streets, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
3:29 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Lowden School Road, Touchet.
Washington State Patrol
Monday
3 p.m. — Truck with onions rolled over, U.S. Highway 12, about 2 miles west of Nine Mile Hill; one lane blocked 30-45 minutes, no injuries.
Arrests
College Place
Monday
8:20 a.m. — Brandon D.
Jones, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Monday
5:20 p.m. — Katie A. Sargent, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:55 p.m. — Joseph R. Bartlett, for investigation of DOC violation.
3:50 p.m. — David J. Smith, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire runs
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Monday
6:11 p.m. — Lines down, 2400 block Barney Road; no injuries or other damages; District 6 also responded.