U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Feb. 5

10:54 a.m. — Vehicle prowl and gas stolen from car, 700 block of North Ninth Avenue.

Feb. 6

5:58 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1500 block of Howard Street.

Jan. 27

9:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block South Third Avenue.

College Place

Today

6:55 a.m. — Decorations and lighting knocked over intentionally overnight, 900 block of Southeast Scenic View Drive.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

8:22 a.m. — Theft, North Franklin Street, Weston.

12:07 p.m. — Theft, Cottonwood Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:16 p.m. — Larry Joe Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

5:35 a.m. — Madisen Kerfoot, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and use and delivery of drug paraphernalia.

8:22 a.m. — Michael Wolfson, for investigation of second-degree assault.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

10:50 p.m. — Rudy Lucero, for investigation of felony parole violation.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

11:13 p.m. — Chris Angulo, for investigation of DUI and third-degree malicious mischief.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:55 p.m. — A teenager got her finger stuck in the chain of a swing, finger was swollen.

 