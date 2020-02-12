LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Feb. 5
10:54 a.m. — Vehicle prowl and gas stolen from car, 700 block of North Ninth Avenue.
Feb. 6
5:58 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1500 block of Howard Street.
Jan. 27
9:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block South Third Avenue.
College Place
Today
6:55 a.m. — Decorations and lighting knocked over intentionally overnight, 900 block of Southeast Scenic View Drive.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
8:22 a.m. — Theft, North Franklin Street, Weston.
12:07 p.m. — Theft, Cottonwood Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:16 p.m. — Larry Joe Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
5:35 a.m. — Madisen Kerfoot, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and use and delivery of drug paraphernalia.
8:22 a.m. — Michael Wolfson, for investigation of second-degree assault.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
10:50 p.m. — Rudy Lucero, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
11:13 p.m. — Chris Angulo, for investigation of DUI and third-degree malicious mischief.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:55 p.m. — A teenager got her finger stuck in the chain of a swing, finger was swollen.